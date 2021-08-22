Bok coach says SA ready to host Rugby Championship
Australians confident Perth will host rescheduled All Blacks clash
22 August 2021 - 18:45
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said SA was ready to host the remainder of the Rugby Championship, as the competition’s organisers scramble for a venue for the rest of this year’s matches in the coming days.
The Boks have been told they cannot enter New Zealand for two Tests in late September due to Covid-19 travel restrictions there, while the All Blacks have said they will not travel to Perth to face Australia next weekend...
