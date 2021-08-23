Blast from the past: Boks lose first Test series to All Blacks on home soil

Today in SA sports history: August 24



1920 — Clarence Walker becomes the first SA boxer to win an Olympic medal when he takes bantamweight gold at the Antwerp Games. That kick-started a boom for local amateur boxing, with pugilists winning 19 Olympic medals — more than any other code by the time the country was suspended before the 1964 Games. SA finished the 1920 Games with 10 medals, three of them gold. That remains SA’s highest Games tally, matched only twice, in 1952 and 2016...