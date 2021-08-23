Sport

Chelsea’s Lukaku relishes goal on Premier League return

Premier League could become like rugby with approach to fouls, says Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

23 August 2021 - 19:10 By Manasi Pathak and Richard Martin

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku said his goal in Sunday’s 2-0 win over London rivals Arsenal, the Belgium international’s first match back with the European champions, was his favourite of the 114 he has scored in the Premier League.

An almost unstoppable Lukaku needed only 15 minutes to get off the mark for Chelsea after his reported £97.5m (R2bn) transfer from Inter Milan, tapping in a cross played into his path by Reece James, who bagged the second goal...

