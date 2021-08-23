Chelsea’s Lukaku relishes goal on Premier League return

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku said his goal in Sunday’s 2-0 win over London rivals Arsenal, the Belgium international’s first match back with the European champions, was his favourite of the 114 he has scored in the Premier League.



An almost unstoppable Lukaku needed only 15 minutes to get off the mark for Chelsea after his reported £97.5m (R2bn) transfer from Inter Milan, tapping in a cross played into his path by Reece James, who bagged the second goal...