Djokovic is US Open favourite but let’s see, says in-form Zverev

German Alexander Zverev eyes his first Grand Slam title at New York’s Flushing Meadows

Alexander Zverev will take an 11-match winning streak into the US Open after adding the Western & Southern Open title to his Olympic gold medal on Sunday, but still rates Novak Djokovic as favourite to take the title at Flushing Meadow.



The German world No.4 beat Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2 6-3 in less than an hour in Cincinnati to win his second Masters 1000 tournament of the season and fourth title in all. Zverev came up just short of landing his first Grand Slam title in New York when he lost the final to Dominic Thiem last year, but said his preparations this season had been different...