Blast from the past: Freitag leaps to gold at Paris world champs

David Isaacson Sports reporter
24 August 2021 - 19:59

Today in SA sports history: August 25

1962 — Mannetjies Roux scores two tries as the Springboks beat the British Lions 34-14 in the fourth and final Test in Bloemfontein to win the series 3-0. The home side, having won the previous two matches narrowly, ran in six tries to the visitors' three. Legendary centre John Gainsford and his midfield partner Wang Wyness, skipper Johan Claassen and flanker Hugo van Zyl also dotted down. Flyhalf Keith Oxlee converted five and added two penalties.   ..

