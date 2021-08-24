PUNT INTENDED
DAVID ISAACSON | Farewell to SA boxing’s smiling Shosholoza
Giovanni Pretorius was a warrior in the ring but always wore a smile outside it
24 August 2021 - 20:00
Former SA middleweight champion Giovanni Pretorius, who died from Covid-19 complications on Monday, was a crowd-pleaser inside and outside the ring.
With his all-action technique of throwing endless punches, fused with his unwavering enthusiasm to block shots with his chin, he resembled Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa character. But more significantly his rugged style earned him the ringname Shosholoza...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.