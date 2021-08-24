Sport

PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | Farewell to SA boxing’s smiling Shosholoza

Giovanni Pretorius was a warrior in the ring but always wore a smile outside it

David Isaacson Sports reporter
24 August 2021 - 20:00

Former SA middleweight champion Giovanni Pretorius, who died from Covid-19 complications on Monday, was a crowd-pleaser inside and outside the ring.

With his all-action technique of throwing endless punches, fused with his unwavering enthusiasm to block shots with his chin, he resembled Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa character. But more significantly his rugged style earned him the ringname Shosholoza...

