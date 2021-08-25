Blast from the past: Fairy lights the way to Bok draw with Britain
25 August 2021 - 18:27
Today in SA sports history: August 26
1903 — The SA rugby team plays to a draw for the first time, ending 10-10 against Britain in the opening Test at the Wanderers ground in Johannesburg. Halfback Uncle Dobbin and captain Alex Frew scored tries for the home side, with forward Fairy Heatlie converting both...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.