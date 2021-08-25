Sport

Blast from the past: Fairy lights the way to Bok draw with Britain

David Isaacson Sports reporter
25 August 2021 - 18:27

Today in SA sports history: August 26

1903 — The SA rugby team plays to a draw for the first time, ending 10-10 against Britain in the opening Test at the Wanderers ground in Johannesburg. Halfback Uncle Dobbin and captain Alex Frew scored tries for the home side, with forward Fairy Heatlie converting both...

