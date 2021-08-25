COMMENT | Boucher should have been asked to step aside until his name is cleared

It is no exaggeration to suggest the demeanour of the Proteas players, coaches and management staff was reminiscent of a funeral procession arriving at a cemetery when they walked through the boarding gates at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The sombre mood was unmistakable and you would have been forgiven for thinking they were on their way to bury a close friend, rather than play a series of international matches in Sri Lanka.

It was a depressing sight and you have to wonder how this team will perform against the Sri Lankans in the three ODIs and three T20 matches to be played in Colombo from September 2 to 14.

We certainly did not expect them to run around the airport terminal flashing broad smiles as if they were participating in a toothpaste advertisement, but given they are about to represent the nation in an international event, it would have been heartening to see a bunch of confident souls with a spring in their step as they handed in their boarding passes.

The videos of the team’s departure were released by team management shortly before they flew out of the country and unfortunately, they have only served to plunge me into unimaginable depths.