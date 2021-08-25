Flying Dutchman Verstappen fired up for Spa fightback

Hamilton, leading the drivers’ championship standings by eight points, is gunning for landmark 100th win

Max Verstappen will be keen to put on a show for his army of orange-clad fans, when he heads into Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix ready to strike back in his Formula One title battle with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.



The Red Bull driver saw a 33-point lead over his Mercedes rival turn into an eight-point deficit in just two races, after a controversial race-ending collision with Hamilton at Silverstone and a ninth-place finish due to an unfortunate first-corner tangle in Hungary sapped his title charge of momentum...