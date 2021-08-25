Sport

Flying Dutchman Verstappen fired up for Spa fightback

Hamilton, leading the drivers’ championship standings by eight points, is gunning for landmark 100th win

25 August 2021 - 18:28 By Abhishek Takle and Alan Baldwin

Max Verstappen will be keen to put on a show for his army of orange-clad fans, when he heads into Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix ready to strike back in his Formula One title battle with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver saw a 33-point lead over his Mercedes rival turn into an eight-point deficit in just two races, after a controversial race-ending collision with Hamilton at Silverstone and a ninth-place finish due to an unfortunate first-corner tangle in Hungary sapped his title charge of momentum...

