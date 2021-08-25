Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Broos almighty: Bafana’s new coach has got balls of steel

The coach is going where few have gone before to build a winning team and even if it misses Qatar, it’s the right move

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
25 August 2021 - 18:28

Some SA football followers got hot under the collar after new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos confirmed his squad for 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana next month.

These fans believe the Belgian was a little harsh in dumping almost all the players who’ve been in the team in the past six or more years...

