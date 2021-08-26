Sport

Djokovic gets second bite at history in the Big Apple

Novak Djokovic looks to become the first man to complete a calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969

26 August 2021 - 19:33 By Steve Keating

After an Olympic stumble Novak Djokovic will get a second bite at history in the Big Apple with a calendar year Grand Slam there for the taking at the US Open.

Having seen his bid for a Golden Slam — Olympic gold and four Slams in the same year — wilt in the Tokyo heat, Djokovic arrives in New York positioned to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the Australian and French Open titles plus Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year...

