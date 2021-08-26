Kane says he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham striker Harry Kane said this week that he will stay at the club and be “100% focused on helping the team achieve success”, ending weeks of speculation about a potential move to champions Manchester City.



“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” the England captain wrote on Twitter...