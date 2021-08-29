Sport

India hurting but determined to bounce back, says Kohli

England captain Joe Root backs his team to build on Headingley win

29 August 2021 - 18:49 By Sudipto Ganguly and Hritika Sharma

India captain Virat Kohli said his players are hurting after losing the third Test against England at Headingley by a big margin but are not demoralised.

Joe Root’s men thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs on the fourth day of the Test on Saturday to level the five-match series, with the fourth starting at The Oval on Thursday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Nokwe runs in four tries as Boks blitz Wallabies Sport
  2. India hurting but determined to bounce back, says Kohli Sport
  3. Ndah lê die ding: Pirates’ new man promises to deliver Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kork pops up to win Czech Grand Prix double Sport
  5. Kane says he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur Sport

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...

Related articles

  1. Alleged racism debacle & Enoch Nkwe departure exposes the shame of SA cricket Sport
  2. 'He apologised & must stay'- Ali Bacher defends Mark Boucher amid alleged ... News
  3. Proteas out to put turmoil aside Sport
  4. COMMENT | Boucher should have been asked to step aside until his name is cleared Sport