India hurting but determined to bounce back, says Kohli

England captain Joe Root backs his team to build on Headingley win

India captain Virat Kohli said his players are hurting after losing the third Test against England at Headingley by a big margin but are not demoralised.



Joe Root’s men thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs on the fourth day of the Test on Saturday to level the five-match series, with the fourth starting at The Oval on Thursday...