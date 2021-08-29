India hurting but determined to bounce back, says Kohli
England captain Joe Root backs his team to build on Headingley win
29 August 2021 - 18:49
India captain Virat Kohli said his players are hurting after losing the third Test against England at Headingley by a big margin but are not demoralised.
Joe Root’s men thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs on the fourth day of the Test on Saturday to level the five-match series, with the fourth starting at The Oval on Thursday...
