Blast from the past: Thobela KOs Catley for third world title
31 August 2021 - 19:46
Today in SA sports history: September 1
1928 — New Zealand beat the Springboks 13-5 in the fourth Test at Newlands in Cape Town to draw the four-match series 2-2. Centre JC van der Westhuizen scored SA’s only try, with flyhalf Bennie Osler adding the conversion. Forward Tuna Swain scored the visitors’ only try, but centre Mark Nicholls slotted two penalties and a drop, worth four points in those days...
