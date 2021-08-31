Broos raring to go after taking a back seat since appointment

Belgian Hugo Broos will take his place on the Bafana Bafana bench for the first time against Zimbabwe on Friday

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has revealed that the past few months have been incredibly frustrating as he could not start his job, even though he was hired in May.



The 69-year-old Belgian coach returned home for his second Covid-19 vaccination soon after his appointment and did not take his place on the bench in the team’s recent matches...