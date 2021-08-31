Sport

Broos raring to go after taking a back seat since appointment

Belgian Hugo Broos will take his place on the Bafana Bafana bench for the first time against Zimbabwe on Friday

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
31 August 2021 - 15:47 By mninawa ntloko

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has revealed that the past few months have been incredibly frustrating as he could not start his job, even though he was hired in May.

The 69-year-old Belgian coach returned home for his second Covid-19 vaccination soon after his appointment and did not take his place on the bench in the team’s recent matches...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Broos raring to go after taking a back seat since appointment Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Cloete soars to high jump gold double Sport
  3. Play Ronaldo as a striker, says former teammate Rooney Sport
  4. Allrounder Pretorius pumped for Proteas’ tour of Sri Lanka Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Nokwe runs in four tries as Boks blitz Wallabies Sport

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time

Related articles

  1. 'Give young players a chance,' says Bafana coach Hugo Broos to PSL coaches Soccer
  2. Broos names Williams as Bafana Bafana skipper, Tau deputy captain Soccer
  3. Tau on criticism of his move to Al Ahly: 'People will always have opinions' Soccer