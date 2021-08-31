Dirty tactics? Aussies make Boks clean their own rooms, but they’re bok for it

The teams are in quarantine in Oz, but they’re coping, with SA in earnest training for their clash against the hosts

In a country where they are used to observing near-endless rules and regulations, the Springboks are taking Covid-19 protocols and restrictions in their stride as they remain in quarantine on the Australian east coast.



The team, with Argentina, are fenced off in a “red zone” as they sit out their mandatory quarantine period before the remainder of their Rugby Championship obligations...