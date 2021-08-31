No more Steyn power as Proteas speedster calls time on career

SA’s premier fast bowler, Dale Steyn hangs up his cricket boots after almost two decades

Former SA premier right arm fast bowler Dale “Phalaborwa Express” Steyn has called time on his glittering career.



The explosive 38-year-old bowler released a statement on his social media platforms on Tuesday confirming his retirement from the game he served for almost 20 years in the professional ranks...