Bok enforcer not finished just yet
Duane Vermeulen has not ruled out the possibility of playing at the 2023 Rugby World Cup
01 September 2021 - 18:44
The series against the British and Irish Lions was supposed to Duane Vermeulen’s swansong, but the fat lady has barely cleared her throat.
Vermeulen, of course, was conspicuous by his absence in the Lions series due to an ankle injury, which gave one of the talismanic figures of the Springboks’ 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) success the opportunity to rethink the moment he will ride into the sunset...
