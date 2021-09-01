He’s a keeper: new Bafana skipper craves success for national team
Ronwen Williams is hoping to get his captaincy off to a winning start against Zimbabwe
01 September 2021 - 18:44
Ronwen Williams’s journey as Bafana Bafana captain begins on Friday, and the new skipper is determined to start his tenure on a winning note.
This week Bafana coach Hugo Broos named Williams as the new captain and Egypt-based Percy Tau as his deputy in a decision that will be put to the test when the national team face Zimbabwe in a tricky 2022 World Cup qualifier away from home on Friday, and against Ghana at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday next week...
