Blast from the past: Geffin kicks Boks to victory over All Blacks

David Isaacson Sports reporter
02 September 2021 - 20:25

Today in SA sports history: September 3

1910 — SA run in four tries as they hammer Britain 21-5 in the decisive third Test at Newlands. Fullback Percy Allport, halfback Lammetjie Luyt and forwards Koot Reynecke and Gideon Roos dotted down to clinch the three-match series 2-1...

  Blast from the past: Geffin kicks Boks to victory over All Blacks
