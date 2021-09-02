Blast from the past: Geffin kicks Boks to victory over All Blacks
02 September 2021 - 20:25
Today in SA sports history: September 3
1910 — SA run in four tries as they hammer Britain 21-5 in the decisive third Test at Newlands. Fullback Percy Allport, halfback Lammetjie Luyt and forwards Koot Reynecke and Gideon Roos dotted down to clinch the three-match series 2-1...
