Osaka earns support after announcing break from sport
American 22nd seed Reilly Opelka calls R143,000 fine for unapproved bag a ‘joke’
05 September 2021 - 18:37
Retired athletes voiced their support for four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka after she said she would take a break from tennis having lost her enthusiasm for competition.
The world No.3 suffered a stunning defeat in the third round of the US Open on Friday, before tearfully telling reporters she planned to take an indefinite break from the sport...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.