Sharks march to Pretoria with more than hope
Saturday’s Currie Cup final sees the Blue Bulls host the Sharks who beat them earlier in the season
05 September 2021 - 18:37
Sharks coach Sean Everitt will be drawing comfort if not inspiration from his team’s league match win over the Blue Bulls as they march to Pretoria for a second consecutive Currie Cup final next weekend.
The Sharks advanced to the competition’s climax with a hard-fought 28-24 win over a spirited Griquas team in Durban on Saturday and earned the right to again confront the high-flying Blue Bulls on home soil...
