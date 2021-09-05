Sharks march to Pretoria with more than hope

Saturday’s Currie Cup final sees the Blue Bulls host the Sharks who beat them earlier in the season

Sharks coach Sean Everitt will be drawing comfort if not inspiration from his team’s league match win over the Blue Bulls as they march to Pretoria for a second consecutive Currie Cup final next weekend.



The Sharks advanced to the competition’s climax with a hard-fought 28-24 win over a spirited Griquas team in Durban on Saturday and earned the right to again confront the high-flying Blue Bulls on home soil...