Australians are down and under as world champions loom
Springboks are next up for wounded Wallabies in Queensland on Sunday
06 September 2021 - 19:41
Australia head to the Gold Coast with their confidence battered after another heavy defeat to the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship, and with less than a week to fix a litany of problems before facing world champions SA.
While Sunday’s 38-21 loss at Perth Stadium was a numeric improvement on the 57-22 hammering at Eden Park, scrumhalf Tate McDermott nailed it when he said the Wallabies were stuck in “Groundhog Day”, committing the same mistakes again and again...
