Blast from the past: Hulk powers Brazil to victory over Bafana
06 September 2021 - 19:42
Today in SA sports history: September 7
1963 — The Springboks bounce back to thump Australia 22-6 in the final Test at the Boet Erasmus Stadium in Port Elizabeth and draw the series 2-2. Centre John Gainsford, captain Abie Malan and debutant lock Tiny Naude scored tries, with flyhalf Keith Oxlee converting two and adding two penalties. Naude also slotted a penalty...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.