Sport

Ronaldo gets Man United No.7 jersey again

Liverpool working to get midfielder Keita back from Guinea after coup

06 September 2021 - 19:41 By Shrivathsa Sridhar, Peter Hall and Dhruv Munjal

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United’s famous No.7 jersey once again after his return to Old Trafford, the Premier League club said.

The 36-year-old Portuguese forward spent six seasons at United between 2003 and 2009, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them last week from Juventus on a two-year deal...

