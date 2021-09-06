Ronaldo gets Man United No.7 jersey again
Liverpool working to get midfielder Keita back from Guinea after coup
06 September 2021 - 19:41
Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United’s famous No.7 jersey once again after his return to Old Trafford, the Premier League club said.
The 36-year-old Portuguese forward spent six seasons at United between 2003 and 2009, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them last week from Juventus on a two-year deal...
