Blast from the past: Birkett captures world K1 marathon crown
07 September 2021 - 19:36
Today in SA sports history: September 8
1952 — Jake Tuli wins the Commonwealth flyweight crown as he stops experienced Teddy Gardner in the 12th round of their bout in Newcastle, England. The South African was engaging in only his 11th professional bout and in his first in Britain. Gardner, a veteran of 65 fights by then, quit afterwards. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.