Sport

Blast from the past: Birkett captures world K1 marathon crown

David Isaacson Sports reporter
07 September 2021 - 19:36

Today in SA sports history: September 8

1952 — Jake Tuli wins the Commonwealth flyweight crown as he stops experienced Teddy Gardner in the 12th round of their bout in Newcastle, England. The South African was engaging in only his 11th professional bout and in his first in Britain. Gardner, a veteran of 65 fights by then, quit afterwards. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Young guns help usher Bafana into brave new era under Broos Sport
  2. Van Niekerk asks: Who doesn’t love a good comeback story? Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Birkett captures world K1 marathon crown Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Hulk powers Brazil to victory over Bafana Sport
  5. Australians are down and under as world champions loom Sport

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Hulk powers Brazil to victory over Bafana Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Makola goal slays Pharaohs at Orlando Stadium Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Geffin kicks Boks to victory over All Blacks Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Champagne for Kork at French Grand Prix Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Thobela KOs Catley for third world title Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Cloete soars to high jump gold double Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Nokwe runs in four tries as Boks blitz Wallabies Sport