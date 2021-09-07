Van Niekerk asks: Who doesn’t love a good comeback story?

Wayde van Niekerk happy to be competing at the highest level again as he embarks on road to redemption

Though he failed to defend his Olympic title in Tokyo, 400m world record holder and 2017 world champion, Wayde van Niekerk is happy to be competing at the highest level again as he embarks on the road to redemption.



During the Tokyo Olympics, Van Niekerk suffered disappointment, failing to qualify for the final after he finished fifth in the semifinals, to deal Team SA a huge blow as he was expected to be a medal contender...