Blast from the past: Scheckter powers his way to F1 world title

David Isaacson Sports reporter
08 September 2021 - 19:48

Today in SA sports history: September 9

1979 — Jody Scheckter wins the Italian Grand Prix at Monza to secure Formula One’s World Championship with two races to go. He edged his teammate Gilles Villeneuve of Canada, by less than half-a-second, giving Ferrari the constructors’ championship. Scheckter started on the second row with Frenchman Jean-Pierre Jabouille of Renault in pole position. René Arnoux was in the lead early on, but when his Renault suffered engine trouble, the South African took the lead and never relinquished it. The win was Scheckter’s third of the season and 10th of his career. It was also his final win, retiring a year later. Villeneuve ended the 1979 season second overall, the best result of his career. He was 32 when he died in a crash during qualifying at the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix...

