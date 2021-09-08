Boks welcome back Great Duane for Wallabies clash
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber makes 13 changes to match-day squad to face Australia on Sunday
08 September 2021 - 15:31
Imposing Springbok No.8 Duane Vermeulen will return to the starting line-up for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, when SA take on Australia on Sunday.
The Boks resume their Rugby Championship campaign on Sunday against the Wallabies at the CBUS Super Stadium in Gold Coast...
