CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Will the sun go down on Baxter’s troops or will its chiefs rise up?

It’s early days, but his tactics make it easier for Sundowns to read his game plan, than it is for him to fathom theirs

It is too early in the 2021-22 DStv Premiership campaign to fathom where the title could be headed, but one significant fixture this weekend may give us a clue.



Mamelodi Sundowns, a club who have won the SA league title four times in a row, on Sunday host Kaizer Chiefs, a bitter rival who last won the championship in May 2015. ..