Blast from the past: Schultz scythes through Sri Lanka’s batsmen
09 September 2021 - 20:25
Today in SA sports history: September 10
1938 — With the series already wrapped up, the Springboks lose the third and final Test against Britain as they go down 16-21 at Newlands. The visitors won the try count 4-3. With World War 2 a year away, this was the last time the Boks played a Test until 1949. That meant a few greats in the team never had full international careers, such as 28-year-old hooker Jan Lotz, one of the try-scorers that day, as well as winger DO Williams, 25, and scrumhalf Danie Craven, 27. Prop Boy Louw, another legend, was already 32...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.