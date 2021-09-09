Sport

Blast from the past: Schultz scythes through Sri Lanka’s batsmen

David Isaacson Sports reporter
09 September 2021 - 20:25

Today in SA sports history: September 10

1938 — With the series already wrapped up, the Springboks lose the third and final Test against Britain as they go down 16-21 at Newlands. The visitors won the try count 4-3. With World War 2 a year away, this was the last time the Boks played a Test until 1949. That meant a few greats in the team never had full international careers, such as 28-year-old hooker Jan Lotz, one of the try-scorers that day, as well as winger DO Williams, 25, and scrumhalf Danie Craven, 27. Prop Boy Louw, another legend, was already 32...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Schultz scythes through Sri Lanka’s batsmen Sport
  2. Proteas’ ODI World Cup automatic qualification not looking good Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | SA Rugby once again shies away from tackling big issues Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Will the sun go down on Baxter’s troops or will its chiefs rise ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Scheckter powers his way to F1 world title Sport

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Birkett captures world K1 marathon crown Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Scheckter powers his way to F1 world title Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Hulk powers Brazil to victory over Bafana Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Makola goal slays Pharaohs at Orlando Stadium Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Geffin kicks Boks to victory over All Blacks Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Champagne for Kork at French Grand Prix Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Thobela KOs Catley for third world title Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Cloete soars to high jump gold double Sport
  9. Blast from the past: Nokwe runs in four tries as Boks blitz Wallabies Sport