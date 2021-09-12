Sport

Blast from the past: Mitchell tames Tony ‘The Tiger’ Lopez in Sacramento

Today in SA sports history: September 13

David Isaacson Sports reporter
12 September 2021 - 21:36

Today in SA sports history: September 13

1924 — Flyhalf Bill Cunningham scores a try as the Springboks draw the third Test against Great Britain 3-3 at Crusader’s in Port Elizabeth, but the result still secures SA the four-match series, giving the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Mitchell tames Tony ‘The Tiger’ Lopez in Sacramento Sport
  2. Guardiola put the pep into the false nine position with Messi Sport
  3. Raducanu, Fernandez mark depth of women’s game, signal enticing future Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Schultz scythes through Sri Lanka’s batsmen Sport
  5. Proteas’ ODI World Cup automatic qualification not looking good Sport

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Schultz scythes through Sri Lanka’s batsmen Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Scheckter powers his way to F1 world title Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Birkett captures world K1 marathon crown Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Hulk powers Brazil to victory over Bafana Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Makola goal slays Pharaohs at Orlando Stadium Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Geffin kicks Boks to victory over All Blacks Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Champagne for Kork at French Grand Prix Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Thobela KOs Catley for third world title Sport