Raducanu, Fernandez mark depth of women’s game, signal enticing future
Two unseeded teens faced off in the US Open final, ushering in what is hoped to be a bold new era in women’s tennis
12 September 2021 - 21:35
With Serena Williams pulling out due to fitness issues even before a ball had been hit and Naomi Osaka and Ash Barty dispatched in the third round, a loss of interest in the women’s singles draw at this year’s US Open was palpable.
But no one could have predicted it would be left to two teenagers - ranked 150th and 73rd in the world - to create the sort of frenzied hype in women’s tennis as seen over the past fortnight with their fascinating journeys to Saturday’s final...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.