Raducanu, Fernandez mark depth of women’s game, signal enticing future

Two unseeded teens faced off in the US Open final, ushering in what is hoped to be a bold new era in women’s tennis

With Serena Williams pulling out due to fitness issues even before a ball had been hit and Naomi Osaka and Ash Barty dispatched in the third round, a loss of interest in the women’s singles draw at this year’s US Open was palpable.



But no one could have predicted it would be left to two teenagers - ranked 150th and 73rd in the world - to create the sort of frenzied hype in women’s tennis as seen over the past fortnight with their fascinating journeys to Saturday’s final...