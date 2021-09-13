Blast from the past: Poker-faced Sugar Boy wins title fight one-handed
Today in SA sports history: September 14
13 September 2021 - 20:26
Today in SA sports history: September 14
1955 — Jake Tuli, the former Empire flyweight champion, challenges Peter Keenan for the bantamweight version of the belt in Glasgow, but is stopped in the 14th round of a spectacular fight. Tuli won the early rounds, but the battered Keenan landed the knockout blow. Keenan had lost his bid for the world title held by SA’s Vic Toweel on points in 1952...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.