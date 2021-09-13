Sport

Blast from the past: Poker-faced Sugar Boy wins title fight one-handed

Today in SA sports history: September 14

David Isaacson Sports reporter
13 September 2021 - 20:26

Today in SA sports history: September 14

1955 — Jake Tuli, the former Empire flyweight champion, challenges Peter Keenan for the bantamweight version of the belt in Glasgow, but is stopped in the 14th round of a spectacular fight. Tuli won the early rounds, but the battered Keenan landed the knockout blow. Keenan had lost his bid for the world title held by SA’s Vic Toweel on points in 1952...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Rose left out as Padraig makes his Ryder Cup captain’s picks Sport
  2. Proteas are spinning in the right direction: Shamsi Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Poker-faced Sugar Boy wins title fight one-handed Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mitchell tames Tony ‘The Tiger’ Lopez in Sacramento Sport
  5. Guardiola put the pep into the false nine position with Messi Sport

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Mitchell tames Tony ‘The Tiger’ Lopez in Sacramento Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Schultz scythes through Sri Lanka’s batsmen Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Scheckter powers his way to F1 world title Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Birkett captures world K1 marathon crown Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Hulk powers Brazil to victory over Bafana Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Makola goal slays Pharaohs at Orlando Stadium Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Geffin kicks Boks to victory over All Blacks Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Champagne for Kork at French Grand Prix Sport
  9. Blast from the past: Thobela KOs Catley for third world title Sport