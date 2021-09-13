Blast from the past: Poker-faced Sugar Boy wins title fight one-handed

1955 — Jake Tuli, the former Empire flyweight champion, challenges Peter Keenan for the bantamweight version of the belt in Glasgow, but is stopped in the 14th round of a spectacular fight. Tuli won the early rounds, but the battered Keenan landed the knockout blow. Keenan had lost his bid for the world title held by SA’s Vic Toweel on points in 1952...