Sport

Proteas are spinning in the right direction: Shamsi

It’s been a refreshing change, says Tabraiz Shamsi on Proteas’ ability to field as many as four spinners

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
13 September 2021 - 20:27

Top-ranked world T20 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi says the options the Proteas have in their spin department will stand the team in good stead on flat and spinning surfaces at next month’s World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Spinners Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Shamsi and part-timer Aiden Markram shared nine wickets among them as the Proteas made light work of Sri Lanka, smashing their hosts by a nine-wicket margin with 35 balls remaining in Colombo on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of Tuesday’s third and final match...

