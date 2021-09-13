Rose left out as Padraig makes his Ryder Cup captain’s picks

Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry get the nod for Europe’s team to tee off at Whistling Straits

Team Europe skipper Padraig Harrington turned to two Ryder Cup stalwarts as he named Spain’s Sergio Garcia and England’s Ian Poulter, along with Ireland’s Shane Lowry, as his three picks for this month’s match against the US.



Irishman Harrington named his choices a few hours after England’s Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton sealed their spots at the BMW PGA Championship, with Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who will make his debut...