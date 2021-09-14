Blast from the past: Nongqayi upsets the odds to stun Mexican Arce
Today in SA sports history: September 15
14 September 2021 - 19:53
Today in SA sports history: September 15
1993 — Daryll Cullinan resumes on 85 on the second day of the final third Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo to push his total to 102 and help SA to 316 in their first-innings. Sri Lanka went on to declare their first innings on 296/9, but weather robbed the teams of one day’s play and the match ended in a draw, giving SA a 1-0 series triumph...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.