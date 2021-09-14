Sport

Blast from the past: Nongqayi upsets the odds to stun Mexican Arce

Today in SA sports history: September 15

David Isaacson Sports reporter
14 September 2021 - 19:53

Today in SA sports history: September 15

1993 — Daryll Cullinan resumes on 85 on the second day of the final third Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo to push his total to 102 and help SA to 316 in their first-innings. Sri Lanka went on to declare their first innings on 296/9, but weather robbed the teams of one day’s play and the match ended in a draw, giving SA a 1-0 series triumph...

