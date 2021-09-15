Benni’s AmaZulu finding last season’s exploits a tough act to follow

Coach Benni McCarthy is frustrated with AmaZulu’s lack of goals, but he needs to keep a cool head

There’s been a lot humble pie for AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy to eat in the five matches his team has played this campaign.



Maybe it’s good that this has happened at the beginning of the season, and one would hope the young coach is learning quickly...