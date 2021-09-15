Blast from the past: Ruthless All Blacks hand Boks record defeat
Today in SA sports history: September 16
15 September 2021 - 19:46
2005 — Former three-time world champion Mzukisi Sikali is murdered for his cellphone after leaving a shebeen in KwaNobuhle township outside Uitenhage, where he lived. Two young assailants stabbed him in the chest multiple times while he was talking on the phone. Sikali managed to walk a few hundred metres before collapsing and dying outside a school, where he had once spent time boxing as a young child...
