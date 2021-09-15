Sport

Blast from the past: Ruthless All Blacks hand Boks record defeat

Today in SA sports history: September 16

David Isaacson Sports reporter
15 September 2021 - 19:46

Today in SA sports history: September 16

2005 — Former three-time world champion Mzukisi Sikali is murdered for his cellphone after leaving a shebeen in KwaNobuhle township outside Uitenhage, where he lived. Two young assailants stabbed him in the chest multiple times while he was talking on the phone. Sikali managed to walk a few hundred metres before collapsing and dying outside a school, where he had once spent time boxing as a young child...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Ruthless All Blacks hand Boks record defeat Sport
  2. Boks stick to their guns for return Test against Wallabies Sport
  3. Benni’s AmaZulu finding last season’s exploits a tough act to follow Sport
  4. Groundbreaking ref continues to inspire youth in her own unique way Sport
  5. Is Broos coaching Bafana Bafana from Belgium? Sport

Latest Videos

Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony
‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Nongqayi upsets the odds to stun Mexican Arce Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Poker-faced Sugar Boy wins title fight one-handed Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Mitchell tames Tony ‘The Tiger’ Lopez in Sacramento Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Schultz scythes through Sri Lanka’s batsmen Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Scheckter powers his way to F1 world title Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Birkett captures world K1 marathon crown Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Hulk powers Brazil to victory over Bafana Sport