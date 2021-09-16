Blast from the past: McGregor powers his way to fourth K1 world title
Today in SA sports history: September 17
16 September 2021 - 20:35
Today in SA sports history: September 17
1921 — The Springbok team, captained by eighthman Boy Morkel, plays to a 0-0 draw against New Zealand in the final third Test at Athletic Park in Wellington to draw the first-ever series between these two sides 1-1...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.