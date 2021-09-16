Sport

Chelsea’s title credentials face a testing fortnight

After losing in the Champions League on Tuesday, Manchester United face a tricky trip to West Ham

16 September 2021 - 20:35 By Simon Evans

Chelsea’s status as genuine Premier League title contenders will be tested with Sunday’s trip to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, before they face the ultimate challenge against champions Manchester City next week.

While Chelsea start as favourites on Sunday, Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo will also learn a great deal about just how well-equipped his team is for this campaign from the clash with Thomas Tuchel’s European champions...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: McGregor powers his way to fourth K1 world title Sport
  2. Chelsea’s title credentials face a testing fortnight Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Ruthless All Blacks hand Boks record defeat Sport
  4. Boks stick to their guns for return Test against Wallabies Sport
  5. Benni’s AmaZulu finding last season’s exploits a tough act to follow Sport

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony

Related articles

  1. Guardiola denies City were Champions League failures last season Soccer
  2. City's Grealish shines on Champions League debut Soccer
  3. Groundbreaking ref continues to inspire youth in her own unique way Sport
  4. United manager Solskjaer says not impossible to leave Ronaldo out of team Soccer
  5. Salah joins 100 club as Liverpool win at Leeds in match marred by Elliott injury Soccer