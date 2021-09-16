Chelsea’s title credentials face a testing fortnight
After losing in the Champions League on Tuesday, Manchester United face a tricky trip to West Ham
16 September 2021 - 20:35
Chelsea’s status as genuine Premier League title contenders will be tested with Sunday’s trip to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, before they face the ultimate challenge against champions Manchester City next week.
While Chelsea start as favourites on Sunday, Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo will also learn a great deal about just how well-equipped his team is for this campaign from the clash with Thomas Tuchel’s European champions...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.