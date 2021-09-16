Chelsea’s title credentials face a testing fortnight

After losing in the Champions League on Tuesday, Manchester United face a tricky trip to West Ham

Chelsea’s status as genuine Premier League title contenders will be tested with Sunday’s trip to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, before they face the ultimate challenge against champions Manchester City next week.



While Chelsea start as favourites on Sunday, Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo will also learn a great deal about just how well-equipped his team is for this campaign from the clash with Thomas Tuchel’s European champions...