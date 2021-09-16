We know they’ll come at us even harder, but we’re ready: Nyakane
Prop Trevor Nyakane offers no excuses or platitudes as Boks look to bounce back against the Wallabies
16 September 2021 - 17:12
Trevor Nyakane’s candour when asked about the crucial scrum penalties that partly led to the Springboks’ 28-26 defeat to the Wallabies last week came like a breath of fresh air.
Props tend to scrum away from exposing their innermost feelings. The game’s biggest men prefer to do their talking through their strong-arm deeds on the field. They are even less inclined to reach within to explain how battles lost have stung, especially when they are fronting up against the same opposition a week later...
