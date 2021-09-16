We know they’ll come at us even harder, but we’re ready: Nyakane

Prop Trevor Nyakane offers no excuses or platitudes as Boks look to bounce back against the Wallabies

Trevor Nyakane’s candour when asked about the crucial scrum penalties that partly led to the Springboks’ 28-26 defeat to the Wallabies last week came like a breath of fresh air.



Props tend to scrum away from exposing their innermost feelings. The game’s biggest men prefer to do their talking through their strong-arm deeds on the field. They are even less inclined to reach within to explain how battles lost have stung, especially when they are fronting up against the same opposition a week later...