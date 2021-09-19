Sport

Bafana starlet Brooks leads the way for a galaxy of new, young stars

TS Galaxy’s 20-year-old midfielder Ethan Brooks is revelling in the chance to play on the international stage

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
19 September 2021 - 18:46

It took a quiet conversation with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to convince Ethan Brooks that he had what it took to start in a crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Johannesburg last month.

At 20, Brooks was the youngest of Broos’s Bafana side that beat Ghana 1-0. He played the full 90 minutes...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bafana starlet Brooks leads the way for a galaxy of new, young stars Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Parkin torpedoes his way to SA Olympic history Sport
  3. Error-prone Boks have their backs against the wall after Wallabies loss Sport
  4. Blast from the past: McGregor powers his way to fourth K1 world title Sport
  5. Chelsea’s title credentials face a testing fortnight Sport

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony

Related articles

  1. UNPLUGGED BY BBK | Stuart Baxter's explanation disjointed Sport
  2. Baxter ponders next step with Dube, who 'wasn't feeling great' about his Chiefs ... Soccer
  3. Club World Cup may be in Cape Town if Safa gets the nod from Fifa Sport
  4. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | We have learnt to be careful about Bafana Bafana ... Sport