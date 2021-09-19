Bafana starlet Brooks leads the way for a galaxy of new, young stars
TS Galaxy’s 20-year-old midfielder Ethan Brooks is revelling in the chance to play on the international stage
19 September 2021 - 18:46
It took a quiet conversation with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to convince Ethan Brooks that he had what it took to start in a crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Johannesburg last month.
At 20, Brooks was the youngest of Broos’s Bafana side that beat Ghana 1-0. He played the full 90 minutes...
