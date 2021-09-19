Sport

Error-prone Boks have their backs against the wall after Wallabies loss

‘We were outplayed in all areas,’ says coach Nienaber, who apologised to supporters for poor display

19 September 2021 - 18:45

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber admitted after his team’s disappointing 30-17 defeat to the Wallabies that they were outplayed in all areas during the Rugby Championship Test match on Saturday.

After back-to-back defeats to Australia, who won for the 10th successive time at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Nienaber described the performance as the Boks’ worst since 2018, when they lost to Argentina in Mendoza...

