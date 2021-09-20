Blast from the past: Boks get off to slow start at 2019 World Cup
Today in SA sports history: September 21
20 September 2021 - 19:42
1979 — Star runner Matthews “Loop en Val” Motshwarateu gets a helping hand from two South African colleagues to take up a scholarship at the University of Texas in El Paso. Short of the airfare to get to the US, athletes Bernard Rose and Johnny Halberstadt dipped into their own pockets to assist him. At that stage, athletics was still strictly amateur in SA, meaning Motshwarateu, named Loop en Val for his awkward running style, was unable to earn money from the sport...
