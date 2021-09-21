Sport

Blast from the past: Thobela pounds his way to first world title

Today in SA sports history: September 22

David Isaacson Sports reporter
21 September 2021 - 20:15

Today in SA sports history: September 22

1990 — Dingaan Thobela wins the first of his three world titles when he scores a split-decision victory over Mexico’s Mauricio Aceves to lift the WBO lightweight crown in Brownsville, Texas...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Thobela pounds his way to first world title Sport
  2. On merit, Lakay should be in Bafana squad, says Downs co-coach Sport
  3. Boks do some soul-searching ahead of landmark clash against All Blacks Sport
  4. The best of Sundowns is yet to come, says co-coach Rulani Mokwena Sport
  5. Give Baxter more time to get Chiefs right, say ex-players Sport

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Boks get off to slow start at 2019 World Cup Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Parkin torpedoes his way to SA Olympic history Sport
  3. Blast from the past: McGregor powers his way to fourth K1 world title Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Ruthless All Blacks hand Boks record defeat Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Nongqayi upsets the odds to stun Mexican Arce Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Poker-faced Sugar Boy wins title fight one-handed Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Mitchell tames Tony ‘The Tiger’ Lopez in Sacramento Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Schultz scythes through Sri Lanka’s batsmen Sport