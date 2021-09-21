Blast from the past: Thobela pounds his way to first world title
Today in SA sports history: September 22
21 September 2021 - 20:15
1990 — Dingaan Thobela wins the first of his three world titles when he scores a split-decision victory over Mexico’s Mauricio Aceves to lift the WBO lightweight crown in Brownsville, Texas...
