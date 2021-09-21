Sport

Boks do some soul-searching ahead of landmark clash against All Blacks

Springboks look to rebound from back-to-back defeats to Wallabies in their 100th Test against the All Blacks

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
21 September 2021 - 15:45

It may seem an inopportune time to do so, ahead of their landmark 100th Test against the All Blacks in Townsville on Saturday, but the Springboks are on a soul-searching exercise in northern Queensland.

So far did they drift last weekend in their 30-17 defeat at the hands of the Wallabies, it must have felt like an out-of-body experience. So this week has become one of rediscovery...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Boks do some soul-searching ahead of landmark clash against All Blacks Sport
  2. The best of Sundowns is yet to come, says co-coach Rulani Mokwena Sport
  3. Give Baxter more time to get Chiefs right, say ex-players Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks get off to slow start at 2019 World Cup Sport
  5. Bafana starlet Brooks leads the way for a galaxy of new, young stars Sport

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...

Related articles

  1. Ian Foster focuses on Springboks after All Blacks claim top spot Rugby
  2. Springboks looking to refresh Rugby Championship campaign against the All Blacks Rugby
  3. Wins over Springboks will give Australia belief, says coach Rennie Rugby
  4. All Blacks lie in wait Springboks Sport
  5. Mbonambi says Boks know where they went wrong ahead of All Blacks clash Rugby