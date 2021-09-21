Boks do some soul-searching ahead of landmark clash against All Blacks

Springboks look to rebound from back-to-back defeats to Wallabies in their 100th Test against the All Blacks

It may seem an inopportune time to do so, ahead of their landmark 100th Test against the All Blacks in Townsville on Saturday, but the Springboks are on a soul-searching exercise in northern Queensland.



So far did they drift last weekend in their 30-17 defeat at the hands of the Wallabies, it must have felt like an out-of-body experience. So this week has become one of rediscovery...