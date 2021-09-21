On merit, Lakay should be in Bafana squad, says Downs co-coach

The Mamelodi Sundowns left-back has been unfortunate in not being called up to recent Bafana squads

Lyle Lakay should be in the national squad for the crucial back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia in October if the Bafana Bafana coaches use “meritocracy” to select the team.



This was the view of outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena after Lakay played his sixth successive match in all competitions for the champions, as they cruised past TS Galaxy 3-0 at Loftus in Pretoria on Sunday to take leadership of the DStv Premiership...