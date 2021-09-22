Sport

Good as green & gold: Faf perplexed by discipline decisions going against Boks

A 100th Test against All Blacks aside, Boks just want to ‘give their best and be a better team than last week’

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
22 September 2021 - 21:04

Faf de Klerk doesn’t believe there is something fundamentally amiss with the Springboks’ discipline and is still perplexed that he was ordered off the field with a yellow card in last weekend’s defeat against the Wallabies. 

De Klerk defended the Boks’ discipline‚ even though they frequently fell on the wrong side of the law in their recent defeats against the Wallabies. They received two yellow cards in each of those two matches...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Coetzee KOs Dokes for world heavyweight title Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Sometimes club bosses’ treatment of coaches is hard to swallow Sport
  3. Good as green & gold: Faf perplexed by discipline decisions going against Boks Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Thobela pounds his way to first world title Sport
  5. On merit, Lakay should be in Bafana squad, says Downs co-coach Sport

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...