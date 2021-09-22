Good as green & gold: Faf perplexed by discipline decisions going against Boks

A 100th Test against All Blacks aside, Boks just want to ‘give their best and be a better team than last week’

Faf de Klerk doesn’t believe there is something fundamentally amiss with the Springboks’ discipline and is still perplexed that he was ordered off the field with a yellow card in last weekend’s defeat against the Wallabies.



De Klerk defended the Boks’ discipline‚ even though they frequently fell on the wrong side of the law in their recent defeats against the Wallabies. They received two yellow cards in each of those two matches...