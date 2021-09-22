CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Sometimes club bosses’ treatment of coaches is hard to swallow

It’s time for the Dube Birds to come clean on why head coach Brandon Truter has been placed on leave

The shenanigans have started. Yes, it doesn’t take 10 league games to rear its ugly head.



That’s what you get with our top-flight clubs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL). And it gets worse as the season progresses, with club bosses competing with each other in the firing of coaches. ..